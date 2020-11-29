Letter: CNY voters rejected liberal Dana Balter

Chuck Mason, please stop your whining! Your Nov. 22 letter to the editor was nothing more than being a sore loser! You know what's unacceptable? The way you and liberal counterparts in Auburn City Hall spend taxpayers dollars in raises, high taxes, you have less revenue. Let's not forget shiny new firehouse!

Chuckie, you're whining because you and your Democratic liberal campaign committee couldn't toss Congressman John Katko out of office!

Your candidate Dana Balter got absolutely blown out of water! Why? It's easy — she got caught with her hand in your campaign cookie jar! Her liberal stand on bail reform are you serious! She was overwhelming rejected! All your hard work — you worked harder for her than you do for the taxpayers of Auburn!

Shame on you for attacking a sitting Congressman because your candidate lost!

So, Chuckie, pick yourself up, get dusted off. In two years you can try again! And when you lose again maybe you'll realize that all your whining was for nothing!

Jeff Herrick

Owasco

