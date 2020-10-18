Letter: Code enforcement treatment unequal

Oct. 2 we received a letter from code enforcement stating a complaint was filed about sunflowers growing between the sidewalk and the road at our home. The letter stated remove them in five days or pay a fine! Numerous people go by during the late summer and compliment my wife on her gardening, but the credit for the sunflowers belongs to the birds that scatter them.

Granted, the plane of the sidewalk was impeded about one foot, which would have made someone take a step to the side of the walk to continue walking — not a huge inconvenience. Personally, if I was betting man I think it had more to do with my Trump signs in the yard more than anything else; we trimmed the offending sunflowers nonetheless.

So ... driving around Auburn doing errands, I noticed a sidewalk completely blocked, 30 feet long, 5 feet high, at on Bundy Avenue. Another sidewalk at the corner of Lawton Avenue and Foote Street is also impassible due to debris. Both of these would require someone in a wheelchair to go into the street.