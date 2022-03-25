Letter: Columbus statue in Syracuse should remain

Open letter to Mayor Ben Walsh of Syracuse:

As you have previously received a letter from me in regards to your wishes to have the Christopher Columbus Monument removed, I am now perplexed and wondering of what's your personal reason to still pursue the removal of the monument.

Recently, state Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri ruled that the monument, built and donated to the city of Syracuse by the Italian community, should remain where it now stands.

As a public official, shouldn't you remain neutral, without taking personal interest in this judicial decision?

After all, you did form a special committee, chosen with members of your own staff as committee members, which I am sure they shared same convictions.

The Hon. Gerard Neri's decision was based on all the information that was presented to him by the parties involved. The ruling is based on a 1990 covenant under which the city accepted private donations up-grading/cleaning for the monument, and it is for the city to maintain for useful life. This is the same monument that the proud Italian community of Syracuse paid and donated to the city for their pride as members of the community. It took an enormous project to built a great landmark with skilled labor and honor.

So, why Mr. Mayor, you are so eager to continue to spend thousands of dollars of your constituents in order to satisfy your own personal objection to the existence of the Columbus monument, privately erected, which has been adorning the area surrounding it?

The monument was built with love, sweat, tears and hard-earned dollars by those immigrants who came to America, to respect their fellowmen with honor, adapting to their new adopted land.

Will you remain neutral, Mr. Mayor?

I am proud to preserve my Italian heritage, same as you would be of your Irish roots.

Paolo Saltarello

Throop

