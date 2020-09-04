Letter: Columbus statue in Syracuse should remain

Those Italian families came to America with empty pockets, only carrying a sack on their backs, but very spirited and proud to have arrived in America, their new adopted land, offering new life and the American dream. Their faith in God was primary, as often they would exclaim, "Se Dio vuole," or "If God allows." The Italian immigrants shared nothing but pride, amore, and well-being among themselves and with others too; continuously they would open up their doors to welcome their neighbors, saying: "Avanti, avanti, — come in, please make your self at home." Their homes full of joy, were of large families that never despaired, never asking for any public assistance, and under many obstacle, oppression, discrimination and insults due to the language barriers, and often receiving threats, it would not break their resilience. With each passing year, they proved themselves, to have their next generations to continue their "dream" becoming scientist, educators, astronauts, engineers, governors, sculptors, physicists, researchers, enriching their ancestry. Wherever Italian communities existed, monuments were erected with pride for their Italian lineage.