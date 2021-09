The piece I read by Ed Rossmann in the Wednesday, Sept. 8, paper has got to be one of the dumbest essays I have ever read. And I have read a boatload of dumb essays.

Think about this, Ed. Groucho Marx once said that he would never want to belong to any group that would have him as a member.

‘Nuff said. That is exactly how anyone from any walk of life should deal with “exclusion.”

Matthew Whiting

Fleming

