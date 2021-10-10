Letter: Colvin well prepared to be town justice

I am writing to express my support for Ally Colvin in her campaign for Owasco town justice. As I have gotten to know Ally, I have come to find that she is dedicated to her craft of practicing law and eager to serve her community.

Ally grew up in Owasco and, like many young people out of high school, left town to attend college and law school after that. But after practicing law in New York City, she returned home to make a life here. She currently works for one of the most preeminent law firms in upstate New York and recently received the Best Lawyers in America "Ones to Watch" award for the second year in a row. She cares about her clients and goes the extra mile to make sure they feel appreciated and that they understand the often complex issues before them. Ally has the experience and common sense necessary to lead with fairness and integrity.

I believe we are fortunate to have someone that grew up in Owasco that has chosen to return to serve and invest in her community. Ally has all of the qualifications necessary to succeed in this position and serve her community well. I ask that the residents of Owasco join me in voting for Ally Colvin in November.

Gino Alberici

Owasco

