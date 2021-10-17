Letter: Colvin would be an excellent Owasco judge

I ask the voters of Owasco to elect Ally Colvin as Owasco town justice.

Currently, the town and village justice courts in New York State decide nearly two million cases each year. It is true that a person's only experience with the court system in New York is likely to be in a justice court.

The Owasco Town Justice Court has the authority and mandate to determine vehicle and traffic violations, civil suits, small claims matters, misdemeanor criminal procedures and landlord-tenant disputes. The jurisdiction is broad. And the decision on who will be your next town justice is important.

Ally Colvin has the professional and personal attributes that will serve the community. She is a trained and talented attorney with an analytical mind and compassionate personality. She will fairly judge all who come to the court.

I am grateful to have practiced law with Ally Colvin. She was born and raised in the town of Owasco and has chosen to make Owasco her home. She will serve the community with distinction. Please vote for her.

Robert Bergan

Sennett

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0