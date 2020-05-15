Letter: Comforting thoughts for trying times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During our "stay at home" and "social distancing" orders, I decided to go through some of Mom's "stuff"... items, letters, cards that she had saved over the years. I found this item which she had dated Jan. 24, 1967. Whatever worldly or domestic problems were prevalent at the time, Mom apparently found this item to be a solace. In reading the article titled "Sketches," by Ben Burroughs, I thought how appropriate it was for today:

"These Trying Hours"

These are the trying hours ... when all seems cold and dark ...

These are the times without laughter ... when I fall short of my mark ...

These are the days spent in losing ... what I have tried so hard to gain ...

Matters not what may happen ... everything seems so in vain ...

These are the hours void of friendship ... when I must go it alone ...

Even the love songs I cherish ... seem to have a sour tone ...

More than once in every lifetime ... times such as these will appear ...

Coming when we least expect them ... engulfing us in doubt and fear ...