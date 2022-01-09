Letter: 'Common good' is now on life support

Thursday was the one-year anniversary of the Trump-inspired insurrection which attempted to overthrow a free and fair election. The Republican Party overall has been complicit in endorsing and promoting the former president’s Big Lie. By supporting Trump, Republicans have become an essential threat to our democracy. Democracy cannot stand without trust and faith that all people can vote and that their votes will be duly counted.

Thanks to the former president and his supporters, the concept of “the common good” has all but disappeared from politics and policy. “Civil discourse” has been replaced by expletives, threats, outright lies and fear mongering. Our country is in deep trouble when we can no longer “agree to disagree.” The dividing line on policy now has become “Do you support Trump or not?” President Biden’s policies are based on positive issues: supporting working families, addressing climate change, funding much needed infrastructure improvements. Republican policies are based simply on “NO. NO. NO.” How is that good for our nation as a whole?

A deadly pandemic is now seen as a political opportunity rather than the public health crisis it is. Rather than accepting that lives are saved by wearing masks and getting vaccinated, Republicans are now rallying around cries for “liberty,” “freedom” and “individual rights” and creating fear and doubt about the science behind these CDC guidelines. Too many Republicans (and Republican-leaning independents) remain unvaccinated. Unvaccinated people are six times more likely to get COVID and 14 times more likely to die of it. Our hospitals are now being filled to overflowing with COVID cases. Schools and businesses are suffering because of the rapid spread of the omicron. All this could be avoided if only we all would simply wear masks in public and get vaccinated. The resistance to do so is more evidence that the concept of “the common good” is on life support.

Let this anniversary of the first insurrection in our nation’s history be a reminder to us all that democracy depends on each and every one of us. We can do better. We must do better.

Kathryn Franz

Marion

