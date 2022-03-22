Letter: Common sense solutions to crime problems

Every time you watch the news, or read the paper, there is a shooting going on. I asked the politicians this: when are you all going to smarten up? This country needs, from politicians from both sides, the following laws:

1. A discipline and respect bill in all 50 states. Discipline your kids at home and schools without being arrested. Teach your kids right and wrong. What is so hard and difficult about that?

2. Reform bail. Why do judges and politicians want to let people go free these days? These people are killers, rapists, thieves, drug pushers and users and repeated felons. Keep them in jail please until they are arraigned in court. That is just common sense.

3. Police reform. Please don't defund the police departments. Take a good look at the cops being shot and killed. Support the police department, don't tie their hands so that they can't do anything.

4. Drugs. When politicians want to legalize marijuana just to get revenue, that is just ignorant and stupid. You see what it will do to people. People get hooked on drugs then they commit terrible crimes. Change marijuana to be illegal again.

5. Guns. Parents teach your children about the danger of guns — what they will do to another person. Don't pass more gun laws or gun control; it just doesn't work out.

This is the greatest country in the world. God bless the United States of America.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0