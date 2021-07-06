Letter: Community libraries are places to treasure

Walking into the Seymour Library, the first thing you notice is the massive counter. Then, you feel the building’s temperature: slightly too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter. A split second after that, amidst the creaks of patrons walking around the historic building, you hear a friendly librarian say, “Hi, how are you doing today?” or “Hello, is there anything I can help you find?”

Or, in my case, “Wow, I almost didn’t recognize you. I remember when you were waist height!”

I’ve been going to the library since before I could even read. My mother brought me to Storytime (where library staff read aloud children's books) when I was small. As I grew older, my love for reading, fostered by Seymour’s wonderful librarians, grew — and I relished going to the library. Each book took me to another land, another time. I was a knight, a cowboy, a hero and a villain, all before the age of 12.