Letter: Community libraries are places to treasure

Walking into the Seymour Library, the first thing you notice is the massive counter. Then, you feel the building’s temperature: slightly too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter. A split second after that, amidst the creaks of patrons walking around the historic building, you hear a friendly librarian say, “Hi, how are you doing today?” or “Hello, is there anything I can help you find?”
Or, in my case, “Wow, I almost didn’t recognize you. I remember when you were waist height!”
I’ve been going to the library since before I could even read. My mother brought me to Storytime (where library staff read aloud children's books) when I was small. As I grew older, my love for reading, fostered by Seymour’s wonderful librarians, grew — and I relished going to the library. Each book took me to another land, another time. I was a knight, a cowboy, a hero and a villain, all before the age of 12.
For me, the library was more than just a place to find books, though, it was a source of community. One of my first friends was a little boy that, apparently, I really hit it off with during Storytime. While I don’t remember that interaction, I do remember the next 10 years of friendship. I also learned to play chess at the library, from people six or seven times older than me. Although many of these people had been playing chess for decades, they were always patient and kind toward an 11 year old just trying to learn. I never felt like I wasn’t part of the group; in fact, it wasn’t until now, thinking about writing this letter, that I realized they must have been playing together for years before I joined.
As I entered my mid-teens, though, the frequency of my visits to the library slowed down, then stopped altogether.
Now, at 21 years old, I’ve returned to the library, attempting to reclaim some of the magic of my childhood. Seeing the library with new, more worldly eyes, I’ve found that it’s as much of a gem as I remembered it to be. Especially now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is the perfect place to be, as we’re all craving either community or escape, both of which can be found, in my experience, within the library’s creaky, oddly heated walls.
Nathan Lesch
Sennett