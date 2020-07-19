Letter: Community must stand up to racism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We write to address recent acts of overt racism in our community and show solidarity with those acting to make positive change.

We write most specifically of two recent incidents: the letter to the editor by Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison in which he belittles efforts to bring attention to recent national injustices; and the repeated vandalism of Westminster Presbyterian's Black Lives Matter sign. Dennison's letter was divisive and racist. We should expect better from our elected leaders. We must let those that express racist views, either with letters to the editor, vandalism, or comments on social media, that hatred will not be tolerated here.

As school board members we are deeply committed to our mission to develop citizens that are capable of meeting the challenges of their future by providing equitable, fiscally sound educational opportunities necessary to develop confident life-long learners. Every student in the AECSD is valued regardless of race, color, gender, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, or disability.