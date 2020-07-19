Letter: Community must stand up to racism

We write to address recent acts of overt racism in our community and show solidarity with those acting to make positive change.
We write most specifically of two recent incidents: the letter to the editor by Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison in which he belittles efforts to bring attention to recent national injustices; and the repeated vandalism of Westminster Presbyterian's Black Lives Matter sign. Dennison's letter was divisive and racist. We should expect better from our elected leaders. We must let those that express racist views, either with letters to the editor, vandalism, or comments on social media, that hatred will not be tolerated here.
As school board members we are deeply committed to our mission to develop citizens that are capable of meeting the challenges of their future by providing equitable, fiscally sound educational opportunities necessary to develop confident life-long learners. Every student in the AECSD is valued regardless of race, color, gender, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, or disability.
We will continue to strive to build a learning community that respects one another, and provides a safe place for students to interact and celebrate their cultural, religious, ethnic and racial uniqueness, as well as our common humanity. We are proud of those efforts and will continue building upon that framework, both within the schools and in partnership with others in the community.
Free speech is a value that we hold dear, but so is freedom from fear. Each time a person of color sees or experiences an overt act of racism, it is another reminder that entire systems of oppression continue to exist just below the surface niceties of our society. We know that students cannot learn if they do not feel safe.
It is sometimes not just the act of tearing "Black" out of a "Black Lives Matter" sign, it is the silence of friends, family, elected officials that rings loudest. "Do they agree? Why are they not standing up?" We cannot remain silent.
We are proud of the efforts of so many of our neighbors to stand against racism in the current moment. Students, educators, business leaders, elected officials and yes, members of local law enforcement, have made clear that Harriet chose her hometown well so many years ago. We have plenty of work to do, but with this team on our side, we feel confident that hate won't win.
Eli Hernandez, Ian Phillips and Danielle Wood
Auburn
Eli Hernandez, Ian Phillips and Danielle Wood are members of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education who submitted this letter as individuals and not on behalf of the full board.
