Letter: Community needs inclusiveness and love

I had the good fortune of seeing a strong community presence in opposition to the reckless censorship of a book at the heart of a controversy, while attending the Auburn board of education meeting Jan. 25. I had the misfortune of being the last of a line of people addressing the possible removal of this book from the high school library as a result of the loud voices of a very few of our community members. The thoughts I wanted to articulate had been done so much more eloquently than I ever could have, by members of the LGTBQ+ community, students, teachers, pastors and people with great empathy and a warming inclusiveness.

A point I stumbled to make was that those in opposition to the book in question, "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson, only seem to come out against things that are anathema to their narrow and callow core beliefs. No one in opposition to the book spoke about the grisly murders, sexual assault, intimate depictions of heterosexual encounters, robbery, assault, genocide and any manner of depraved behaviors that are represented in almost every work of literature that is taught in high school. The common thing these "approved" books have in common is that they are written by and about by people who almost always look the same and act the same as the people with the complaint about the other book.

I would pose to the opponents of this memoir being made available to (not taught to) students that if you have children in school who may encounter it, let them know they have the very simple choice to not read it. Empowering our children to think critically and make good decisions about what they are choosing to spend their mindshare on is at the heart of good parenting and won't infringe on anyone else's right or privilege to experience art the way they need to, or to allow a person with a different voice to be heard, felt and seen.

Lastly, if a memoir of a person who has overcome childhood trauma from bullying and bigotry saves even one young person from the isolation and anguish that is absolutely life threatening, how is that wrong?

Thank you to the educators and artists challenging students to think beyond themselves and thanks to a community response that proves inclusiveness and love builds a stronger community.

Nate Vitale

Auburn

