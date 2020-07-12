Letter: Community will unite against hate

In his alarming June 26 letter to the editor Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison really called it like he sees it. He called racism a two way street, and more than once called constituents and citizens that don't agree with him idiots, insisting that we "wake up". When asked to comment on the public outrage to his letter he denied that he is a racist. He says he is a "realist" and his words were twisted.
If racism were actually a two way street Mr. Dennison is in the wrong lane, going in the wrong direction and in a mostly empty vehicle. His words speak volumes as to how he sees the world. The fact that he has the platform and power of an elected official is frightening.
At a time when the entire country is suffering — when up is down and down is up — with a deadly pandemic, a shaken economy, rising unemployment, increased racial tension, innocent black men and boys being murdered and a devastating national leadership crisis, we need to work together. There is no place or tolerance for racism or elected leaders that promote it.
Auburn will rise to the occasion and come together. We live in the light of courageous historic freedom fighters, women's rights and racial justice heroes. They have done the hard work. We must come together as they did and work for a community where everyone is respected and equal.
Finally, from my heart I share this. I was in high school in the '70s, about 15 or 16 years old when I discovered what racism felt like up close and personal. It is hate. It is cruel. It hurts deeply and hard. It is a life long scar that aches. It's always there. It was, back then, for lack of a better word, tolerated. I am white. And I am only just beginning to realize what I experienced is nothing compared to what people of color live with daily. My friends, neighbors and their precious families, their sons and daughters. I am here. I am with you.
Debby McCormick
Auburn
Debby McCormick is an Auburn City councilor
