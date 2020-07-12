Letter: Community will unite against hate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his alarming June 26 letter to the editor Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison really called it like he sees it. He called racism a two way street, and more than once called constituents and citizens that don't agree with him idiots, insisting that we "wake up". When asked to comment on the public outrage to his letter he denied that he is a racist. He says he is a "realist" and his words were twisted.

If racism were actually a two way street Mr. Dennison is in the wrong lane, going in the wrong direction and in a mostly empty vehicle. His words speak volumes as to how he sees the world. The fact that he has the platform and power of an elected official is frightening.

At a time when the entire country is suffering — when up is down and down is up — with a deadly pandemic, a shaken economy, rising unemployment, increased racial tension, innocent black men and boys being murdered and a devastating national leadership crisis, we need to work together. There is no place or tolerance for racism or elected leaders that promote it.

Auburn will rise to the occasion and come together. We live in the light of courageous historic freedom fighters, women's rights and racial justice heroes. They have done the hard work. We must come together as they did and work for a community where everyone is respected and equal.