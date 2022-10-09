Letter: Compare priorities of Conole, Williams

It’s election season and the attack ads are out. Let’s look at our two congressional candidates: Francis Conole (D) and Brandon Williams (R/Conservative).

If you carefully examine their websites and their interviews, you’ll find that Conole is focused on improving access to health care, improving the environment, protecting our democracy, protecting women’s health. Williams has different ideas: more spending on the military and police, outlawing reproductive rights, opposing an assault rifle ban, restricting voting rights. He is against vaccine mandates and is so pro guns that he supports a national concealed carry law. He refuses to comment about the former president’s false claims of election fraud and has supported the Jan. 6 violent insurrection.

You have to look beyond the talking points to figure out what a candidate is really about. In Williams’ case, you don’t have to look too far. He inserts his Christianity into his policy agendas. Parents having a say in educational curriculum? That means censorship and putting religious doctrine into our public schools.

And, he represents the Conservative Party. A look at their platform says it all: repeal the Affordable Care Act, ban same sex marriage, secede from the United Nations.

So, what does Brandon Williams stand for? Guns. Religion. Tax cuts which benefit the wealthy. Trump. Certainly not women.

Certainly not the safety of our children. Certainly not the LGBQT community. Certainly not the environment or health care.

The problems that our country faces are serious and complicated and require deep consideration. Conole is thoughtful and moderate and the safe and responsible choice to represent our district in Congress. Williams is an extreme and dangerous candidate.

Demetra Vounas

Skaneateles