Letter: Competence finally returning to White House

In 2016 a significant minority of Americans thought it would be a good idea to support a grifter who was inexperienced and never did an honest day’s work in his entire life. As a result, America was inflicted with a terrible virus by the name of Donald J. Trump, thus our four-year national nightmare began. You wouldn’t hire an inexperienced or dishonest lawyer, doctor or even auto mechanic but I guess to Trump followers the presidency was much less important. Mr. Trump promised transparency and although the majority of voters saw through him it was to no avail due to an anachronism called the Electoral College.

True to form Trump’s political career began with a scam as he claimed that Barack Obama was not a U.S. citizen. Many people probably still believe that to be the case and that Trump actually sent investigators to Hawaii. After that he kept lying from day one and for the entire four years of his presidency. He told a gullible public that Mexico would pay for the border wall, that there was actually a Republican health care plan and that he would reveal his tax returns as promised. He recently undermined our democracy by falsely claiming that voter fraud is widespread and got laughed out of one court after another as his Keystone Cops’ gang led by Rudy Giuliani presented no evidence to prove it. True to form, Trump has ended his presidency by creating a fund-raising scam for a legal fund for his bogus claim of election fraud. The bulk of that money will pay off his campaign debt and can be used for future campaigns and creatively designed “personal expenses.”