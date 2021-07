I began to read the story "A source of mayhem," but stopped after the second paragraph. Did Mr. Wilcox venture into O'Toole's at all during his investigative reporting? In the second paragraph Mr. Udall claims that patrons litter his property with "beer bottles and condom wrappers." Are these two gentlemen aware that O'Toole's only serves beer in cans and there is not a condom dispensing machine in the men's room?