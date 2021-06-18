Letter: Compromise on name change for high school

I would be remiss if I did not chime in one more time about the renaming of the high school, partly because I initially encouraged the board to make the change at once if a majority vote so ordered. But the bizarre process that was set up, intentional or otherwise, caused more problems than it hoped to solve.
From many subsequent letters to The Citizen, I have learned that the systemic racism I described in my first column is denied by many of the more vocal citizens who see a threat to Auburn’s racial identity. Here is what I say to them.
Consider embracing the name Auburn Harriet Tubman High School. It carries the name of the city and points to 50 years of tradition. I taught there for 40 years with many wonderful educators and staff members and know of the school’s many achievements. Generations are rightly proud of the high school. So keep the name Auburn as part of its title.
But as present times indicate, it is a fact that America is becoming more diverse and accepting of different ethnicities, religions, lifestyles and skin color. It is no argument at all to say Harriet Tubman, a Black woman, is, yes, a world-famous emblem of equal justice under the law for people of color (and for all women), a patriot of the first order, and a person of love and compassion for the poor and the oppressed. To say that she chose to live nearly half her life in Auburn carrying out her holy mission, and then to protest her name as a part of your high school’s name is, frankly, to reveal deep-seated racist thinking, especially when you know how many Auburnians (along with the world) embrace her.
So, enough with the carping and often desperate pushback. You have your reasons to resist change, but I ask you to consider if they are decent and fair reasons. What in the world do you think you are going to lose? Will you be ashamed to admit Auburn High School also carries the name of Harriet Tubman? Is that it? Really?
Auburn Harriet Tubman High School will define not only a geographical location but will point to the values that the school can aspire to uphold. I ask the citizens of Auburn to lean into the future with open arms instead of angry fists.
Preston Wilson
Genoa