Letter: Compromise on name change for high school

I would be remiss if I did not chime in one more time about the renaming of the high school, partly because I initially encouraged the board to make the change at once if a majority vote so ordered. But the bizarre process that was set up, intentional or otherwise, caused more problems than it hoped to solve.

From many subsequent letters to The Citizen, I have learned that the systemic racism I described in my first column is denied by many of the more vocal citizens who see a threat to Auburn’s racial identity. Here is what I say to them.

Consider embracing the name Auburn Harriet Tubman High School. It carries the name of the city and points to 50 years of tradition. I taught there for 40 years with many wonderful educators and staff members and know of the school’s many achievements. Generations are rightly proud of the high school. So keep the name Auburn as part of its title.