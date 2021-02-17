Letter: Compromise on name for Auburn's high school

Instead of replacement, why not an addition? What would be wrong with Harriet Tubman Auburn High School?
Judith Bryant
Auburn
In reference to the discussion on changing the name of Auburn High School to Harriet Tubman:
Auburn history sanctifies our Auburn High School name.
A response to the recent school board column on diversity:
