Letter: Congress members should be prosecuted

In light of the GOP launching investigations against half of America and Kevin McCarthy saying "all we want is even justice for both Biden and Trump," we would like to request the following:

Steve Bannon was prosecuted for failing/refusing to comply with the Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas and was convicted and will start serving his prison term very soon. Peter Navarro is presently being prosecuted for his failure/refusal to comply with the J6 subpoenas and will most likely receive the same as Steve Bannon.

We are requesting the same justice be applied to Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, and the other three congressmen who also refused to comply with the J6 subpoenas as soon as possible.

These same GOP congressmen who are advocating and launching senseless and costly investigations on President Biden and not a single investigation on their fearless leader Donald Trump have issues themselves. These GOP congressmen are no better than anybody else in America and are not above the law.

We feel it is only fair (as stated by Mr. Kevin McCarthy himself) to Mr. Bannon and Mr. Navarro that they both "share" company in prison by those who advocated the same non-compliance and refusal of the J6 subpoenas. We are only asking this as a matter of "fairness only"!

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn