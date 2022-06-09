Letter: Congress must act on gun control

Gun violence is destroying our country’s citizens. People in schools, churches, shopping centers and hospitals should not have to be worried about being mowed down by a gun. When are we as people of faith or anyone who believes that life is sacred going to wake up to this senseless carnage?

It is past time for action by those who care. Time to insist that our Congress advocate for tougher gun restrictions: gun safety measures that would include background checks, wait time and re-establishing the assault weapons ban. Nobody needs an AR-15 or AK-47 to kill game or protect family and property.

Gun violence is a moral failure of our country’s leadership. How much value do we place on human life? Is there not a toll that is too high? Do we value the right to bear arms more than we value human lives? As a person of faith I can no longer stay silent. From the lyrics of Peter, Paul, and Mary (in the ‘60s), “how many deaths will it take ‘til we know that too many people have died?” It is time to face the reality of human suffering and insist that our Congress and our President do something about it now!