Letter: Congress must put the people's needs first

On April 7, the Senate confirmed the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Her name is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. The vote was 53-47. Three Republicans crossed party lines to confirm. Their names are Susan Collins, R-Maine; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah. The rest were all no votes. I watched those hearings. The Republicans were real tough on her but she answered all their tough questions. Miss Jackson is smart, well-educated, and is well qualified for the job on the Supreme Court. Judge Kavanaugh was well-qualified and is up for the job as well. I supported Kavanaugh, and Jackson, for the Supreme Court.

The politics has to stop, and quit dragging people through the mud, or we are just going to drive good people away from our court system. It all started when Mitch McConnell wouldn't give Merrick Garland a hearing for that position. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, laughed about it just because it was an election year. He was the majority leader at that time. Then all partisan politics all started with Merrick Garland, Kavanaugh, and Jackson. Dirty politics. It is very clear we have a dysfunctional Congress that really doesn't want to try, and work together. Wake up, Congress, work together for the good of the country, not for party politics. The American people put you in office and we can vote you out.

This country has enough problems to solve. High cost of living, gun shootings, drugs, COVID-19, Putin's war in Ukraine ... work on these issues and solve these problems. This country is in hellish shape. We need everyone in Congress to be accountable for your time in Congress, or get voted out.

Let's get bail reform done, fund the police, make marijuana illegal again. Most of all get a discipline and respect bill passed.

The country needs all these things passed into law. I mean right now, not kick the can down the road. Quit playing politics, Republicans, Democrats, and independents; work on these bills or get out.

God bless the United States of America.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn

