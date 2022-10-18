Letter: Congress needs a leader like Tenney

In several weeks, voters will go to the polls. Without hesitation, I highly recommend supporting and voting for Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to represent us in the newly formed 24th District.

During her stint in Congress, Claudia has been a tenacious fighter for the following signature causes:

• Co-launched the House Election Integrity Caucus in Congress, to ensure that Americans in every state and territory have confidence in free, fair, accurate, and transparent elections.

• Introduced a resolution to create a Select Committee on Older Americans to ensure Congress is meeting the needs of America's seniors.

• Co-led the bipartisan Reaching Improved Mental Health Outcomes for Patients Act, which passed the House as part of a larger package, to improve programs that provide care and treatment for mental health, suicide prevention, substance abuse, and much more.

• Spearheaded the bipartisan Essential Caregivers Act to ensure our loved ones in nursing homes never again endure the pain and suffering of isolation they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Co-sponsored H.R. 2127, the Toxic Exposure in the American Military Act: This legislation will improve VA healthcare benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic materials through burn pits during their service.

• Received the “Guardian of Small Business” Award from the National Federation of Independent Business for her work on the House Small Business Committee, supporting America’s small businesses.

Now more than ever, the 24th District needs a proven leader with Claudia's legislative experience and passion representing us on Capitol Hill.

Please join me on Election Day, Nov. 8, by sending Congresswoman Claudia Tenney back to Washington.

Steve Barnhoorn

Honeoye