I write this article about President Biden's trip to the country of Ukraine and NATO countries in Europe. President Biden didn't announce this trip because of war zone safety. I support his trip and his guts to go and show support for the Ukrainian president and their people.

I support President Biden in helping the Ukraine government and their people. The president and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy toured Kyiv, a war-torn city. The USA stands firm with Ukraine for freedom and democracy and must stop the communist invasion by Russia, Putin's invasion. Putin has committed many killings on the Ukrainian people and should be charged with war crimes against humanity.

President Biden promised support of what the Ukrainians need to fight this war. Russia, Putin must be stopped and stopped now. President Biden went to Poland and European NATO countries to address them and say that they should support Ukraine and their people. I totally agree with President Biden's trip and telling all NATO countries that they have to stand strong with Ukraine. I believe they all will, because the United states leads in supporting freedom and democracy. I can't say the Republicans all do, many want cuts in spending in terms of supporting Ukraine.

If Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy really wants to make a difference in this war, he should OK the guns, aircraft, ammo, tanks, trucks, whatever they need to win this war. The USA stands for freedom and democracy. It is time for Congress — Republicans, Democrats — to come together without arguing and support this war, stop Russia and Putin's invasion. President Biden's trip was successful and he was strong and firm against Putin and Russia.

To all Republicans and Democrats, work together on this war and bring it to an end.

God bless the United States of America.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn