Letter: Conole has best chance to beat Katko

I am a Democratic voter and hard-working volunteer for Democratic campaigns locally and nationally. In November 2018, I voted for Dana Balter to represent the NY-24 Congressional District and hoped she would ride the “blue wave” to unseat John Katko and stop his pro-Trump voting record.
Our district was one of only three nationwide that Hillary Clinton carried in 2016 that was unable to flip in ’18. Democrats flipped 22 pro-Clinton seats and 18 pro-Trump seats in 2018, including NY-22, which Trump had carried by 15 points, and NY-19, which Trump carried by 7 points. But Dana Balter couldn’t do it. She lost by 5.6% in a district that Clinton carried by 3.4%, the biggest loss in the country for any Democratic Congressional candidate in a pro-Clinton district.
Balter was a weak candidate in 2018 and to make matters worse in 2020, she now has the unforced error of a campaign finance violation that Katko can, and will, exploit to beat her again in November. She had her chance to unseat Katko and she proved she couldn’t do it.
I’m supporting Francis Conole for Congress. Francis has the experience we need to serve the people of NY-24. His years of leadership in the U.S. Navy and serving as a senior advisor to two Secretaries of Defense in the Pentagon make him the most qualified, most experienced candidate in this race. His deep CNY roots, including a mom who wrote for the local paper and is a teacher and a dad who lost his job at Carrier, mean that he knows what’s important to Central New Yorkers. He will work for us!
But what I like the most about Francis is his authenticity. He’s genuine and approachable. His resume is full of experience leading at the highest levels. We know who Francis Conole is, what he has done and what he stands for. He listens to and empathizes with people. And he will be the Congressman we need!
Francis is the only Democrat who can beat John Katko and he has 31 endorsements backing up that assertion, including the Onondaga County and Cayuga County Democratic Committees.
Katko has endorsed the corrupt and inept Trump. We cannot afford to lose another election to Katko. I am urging voters to vote for the endorsed Democrat Francis Conole for Congress in the upcoming primary and we will be victorious in finally ousting John Katko!
Vickie Freyleue
Baldwinsville
