Letter: Conole has best chance to beat Katko

I am a Democratic voter and hard-working volunteer for Democratic campaigns locally and nationally. In November 2018, I voted for Dana Balter to represent the NY-24 Congressional District and hoped she would ride the “blue wave” to unseat John Katko and stop his pro-Trump voting record.

Our district was one of only three nationwide that Hillary Clinton carried in 2016 that was unable to flip in ’18. Democrats flipped 22 pro-Clinton seats and 18 pro-Trump seats in 2018, including NY-22, which Trump had carried by 15 points, and NY-19, which Trump carried by 7 points. But Dana Balter couldn’t do it. She lost by 5.6% in a district that Clinton carried by 3.4%, the biggest loss in the country for any Democratic Congressional candidate in a pro-Clinton district.

Balter was a weak candidate in 2018 and to make matters worse in 2020, she now has the unforced error of a campaign finance violation that Katko can, and will, exploit to beat her again in November. She had her chance to unseat Katko and she proved she couldn’t do it.