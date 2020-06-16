Letter: Conole mailer was negative, misleading

I’ve never been a fan of negative campaigning (especially on the local level) so when I hear or read negative material by a Democrat who is running for office, I am immediately disappointed and suspect. And when that material twists facts to create a false impression of opponents, well frankly, it’s an insult on many levels. Certainly, we can disagree on issues, and we must debate genuine differences — that equals a healthy, honest, democratic process. Voters deserve nothing less. But personal and false attacks have no place in the real debate. Therefore, I was extremely disappointed by the negative mailer I received from the Francis Conole campaign with misleading and incorrect attacks against his opponent in next week's Democratic congressional primary, Dana Balter.
The Auburn Citizen performed a fact check of Canole’s mailer which claimed End Citizens United, Our Revolution, Planned Parenthood, SEIU, and Sierra Club were "refusing" to endorse Dana. The Citizen contacted these organizations, and found that not one of them was refusing to endorse her; they all were either in the middle of their endorsement process, or do not endorse in primaries. In the weeks since, Planned Parenthood and End Citizens United both endorsed Dana!
As a proud Democrat and former elected official, I wholeheartedly endorse Dana Balter for Congress. In the years I’ve known Dana, I’ve come to know her willingness to serve in Congress is motivated by her passion for a better future for our communities, and she represents Democratic ideals with integrity. These are the facts! Join me ... vote for Dana Balter on June 23.
Melina Carnicelli
Auburn
Melina Carnicelli is a former mayor of Auburn.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!