Letter: Conole supports democratic governing

As mid-term elections approach, honesty and integrity are on the Republican chopping block along with the voting rights of targeted groups of Americans. The Republican Party and most of their candidates stand for the Big Lie of election fraud in 2020, support vilifying the free press, denounce law enforcement agencies like the FBI. They enjoy raising fears about “illegal” immigrants, and do not hesitate to use threats of violence to intimidate their critics.

I am worried about the votes of those not sufficiently attuned to the full consequences of voting for such despotism. I’m concerned about the future of Social Security and health care coverage and other government insurance benefits that Republicans promise to eliminate. I’m worried about my grandchildren who are caught in the middle of devastating climate change while Republican deniers announce policies that will increase fossil fuel production (and deadly pollution). I’m worried because my younger grandchildren are learning (from so-called "leaders") that lying, cheating, bullying, racism and stealing are acceptable, and that women are criminals if they have any connection with abortion as a critical health care choice.

I submit to you that the fascist tendencies of these extremist candidates will eventually undermine more than our democracy. They will corrupt all we strive to be as individuals and as a nation, similar to a cancer that spreads undetected throughout the whole body. Reason enough to reject every candidate who favors authoritarian powers rather than democratic values.

If you are concerned about your family’s future, and want to affirm your commitment to democratic governing, join me in voting for Francis Conole for Congress from the 22nd District, and I earnestly invite you to vote for all those on your entire ballot who stand for democratic values and the rule of law.

Ted Tottey

Clinton