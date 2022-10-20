Letter: Conole the better choice for Congress

I'm voting for Francis Conole in the midterm election. You might ask “Why?”

Francis is pro-women's health care and a supporter of reproductive choice. His opponent labels the disastrous Dobbs decision as a “monumental victory” and continues to support it. The Chips Act passed by the Democratic Congress and signed by President Biden is bringing Micron and much needed jobs to CNY. Francis has always supported the act. In August his opponent called the act “corporate welfare for the chip industry,” but hypocritically said it's a “worthy investment in our community” after Micron made its decision.

Francis believes in preserving and protecting Social Security, Medicare, $35 insulin, and capping what seniors pay for prescriptions. His opponent will embrace the extreme MAGA agenda and vote with the radical right leadership that recently introduced a bill to end these benefits. We cannot accept an extreme representative who fights culture wars while failing to represent the needs of NY22.

I am voting for Francis Conole because Democrats believe in democracy, respect for laws, and supporting everyone. Francis will work for us and these beliefs we all share.

This election is about your choice between democracy and autocracy. It's important to vote and preserve your rights for future votes.

Vote Blue Nov. 8.

Katherine Wojciechowski

Oneida