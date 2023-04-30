The $787.5 billion settlement between Fox News and Dominion cheered but also disappointed many of us progressive-minded Americans. The settlement is the biggest ever, but most of the liberals among us wanted a trial sensational enough to show everyone how untrustworthy Fox is.

But, lying isn’t the worst thing done here. Fox is damaging conservatism. Look, I don’t often agree with the conservative viewpoint, but our country, including me, needs it. Consider the progressives' initial demands to defund the police. In our ache to end injustice, progressive enthusiasm can be foolish and dangerous. Conservatives serve as the check on us.

It’s what Thomas Mott Osborne said. He was the progressive who started this newspaper in October 1905. He bought out a Democratic daily, the Auburn Bulletin, and aptly named it for citizenship. Then, he shaped it as a balance of conservative and liberal viewpoints. Its success eventually absorbed the Republican daily newspaper, the Auburn Advertiser.

A healthy democracy needs conservative checks and balances, Osborne wrote. Progressives are correct that society needs improvement, but when progress is pushed incautiously, conservatives slow it down. No society is perfect, so a well-functioning democracy needs to balance the impulses of left and right.

Any news agency that resorts to lies to defend conservativism does that perspective, our democracy, and our nation no favors. Fortunately, Fox News’s legal problems aren’t over.

David Connelly

Auburn