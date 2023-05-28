Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On May 14, The Citizen published Lawrence Netti's letter attributing progressives for the collapse of civilization. Although it is true they are the initiators of this global “Reformation," it is the bulk of the people who went along with it and most particularly the conservatives and their institutions which failed to defend these principles.

Conservatives do not organize. They say the civilization is failing, they say the children and civil liberties are under threat. But where are they organizing to end it? In America, we have a defined blueprint for republicanism. We all know the importance liberty pub clubs and community newspapers played in driving the American Revolution. Nevertheless the average conservative is ”too wiped out” to organize after a hard day of work. But if the conservative truly believed civilization was on the verge of destruction, would that not inspire them to meet weekly or even monthly with their fellows to see what you could do locally to change things?

The lack of organization means conservatives also handed over the authority of traditional societies. All but a few religions are overrun with unorthodox leadership. Major denomination are run by clerics who openly do not believe in the stated foundations of their religion. Why would anyone believe in a faith that claims to have the timeless authority of God’s wisdom, but whose leaders publicly and most awkwardly disavow that spiritual authority in favor of Modernity and materialism?

The lack of organization means conservative political power is forfeit too. On the national scene you see folks like Mitt Romney, the late John McCain and Mitch McConnell openly flout their constituents only to get reelected time and again. And look even further how the average conservative will join Democrats in in senseless foreign wars that both set of leaders may be using to launder federal money. How possibly can such blithering flag wavers even be called conservative? How can one claim the mantle of conservatism while surrendering American life, liberty and treasure in foreign wars as the D.C. kleptocrats expand federal power on the backs and wallets of the working class?

So although progressives have initiated the programs that weakened the U.S. in a way it has never been weakened before, they have always had the tacit approval of the Silent Majority. It will not get better until that majority gets off the boob-tube and gets involved.

Dana Lupo

Auburn