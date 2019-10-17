Election Day will soon be here, as will the start of early voting. Please vote, the amount of citizens voting in local elections is disappointing. Our brave veterans fought to keep us enjoying our way of life, and the privilege of voting is one of the ways. I do have a few questions I would like to pose to the voting public. If you are happy with the changes in Auburn in the last few years, continue to vote for the person with the “D” next to their name. But if you are not, maybe it is time to vote for that person with the “R” next to theirs, If you are happy paying the “service charge” on your water bill, the hidden TAX (research why that was titled as it is, when I did, the word deceitful popped into my head) continue voting “D.” If you are happy leaving your business luncheon at one of the many fine establishments downtown, and see that your Pango stub expired at 1:05 and you received a ticket at 1:07 continue voting “D.” And when you pay, you pay the higher rates that increased in 2016, then again in 2018. If you are happy when, frequenting these establishments at night, indulge, and decide to be a responsible citizen and leave your vehicle overnight, only to receive a ticket because there is no overnight parking. Keep voting “D” If you are happy with the cronyism the mayor has displayed in insulating himself with underqualified department heads. If you are happy with the fact that the Equal Rights Center, BID and tourism do not have public access to their operating budget of the center, or mention it in their publications, continue to vote “D.” Who pays for the flowers, planters, snow plowing, upkeep, tents for vendors, etc., etc. Take a guess, taxpayers? And as taxpayers, don’t we need some type of help or industry to offset the ever-burdening, well-deserved payroll of our hard-working, dedicated public employees? We are continually drained of money in every way, shape or form, whether it is taxes, tickets, hidden taxes as “service charges,” garbage bag fees, etc., etc, etc. Please exercise your right to vote, and if you want to see real changes in our great city, and relief from the tax burden, vote for the person with the “R” next to their name.
Frank Petrosino
Auburn