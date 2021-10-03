Letter: Consider qualifications for surrogate judge

We have a very important election coming up this Nov. 2. We are electing a Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge. This is a 10-year term.
We must carefully consider the qualifications of the candidates. This is not a single-court judgeship; it involves four courts: surrogate, criminal, civil and family court. Decisions and rulings will affect everyone!
After careful consideration, I recommend Ben Susman for the following reasons:
• Ben is the only candidate with experience in family, civil and surrogate courts.
• Family, civil and surrogate courts make up 90% of the cases the surrogate judge hears ( all civil matters, child custody, divorce, neglect, wills, estates, adoptions).
• Ben also has experience in criminal court.
• Ben is the only candidate who has experience extensively representing children and families.
• He brings integrity, compassion and respect to the bench.
• He has dedicated his law practice to representing children and families.
Our county needs a man like Ben Susman who will preserve the integrity of our justice system.
Please carefully consider these qualifications and vote for the right man on Nov. 2.
Barbara A. Clary
Auburn