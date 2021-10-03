Letter: Consider qualifications for surrogate judge

We have a very important election coming up this Nov. 2. We are electing a Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge. This is a 10-year term.

We must carefully consider the qualifications of the candidates. This is not a single-court judgeship; it involves four courts: surrogate, criminal, civil and family court. Decisions and rulings will affect everyone!

After careful consideration, I recommend Ben Susman for the following reasons:

• Ben is the only candidate with experience in family, civil and surrogate courts.

• Family, civil and surrogate courts make up 90% of the cases the surrogate judge hears ( all civil matters, child custody, divorce, neglect, wills, estates, adoptions).

• Ben also has experience in criminal court.

• Ben is the only candidate who has experience extensively representing children and families.

• He brings integrity, compassion and respect to the bench.

• He has dedicated his law practice to representing children and families.

Our county needs a man like Ben Susman who will preserve the integrity of our justice system.