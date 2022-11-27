Letter: Consider Weedsport logo more seriously

Matthew Weinerth’s letter accusing the New York state Education Department of destroying “the diversity of our local cultures” implies that he thinks America’s native peoples aren’t really offended by the Weedsport High School mascot's stereotyping of them.
I don’t think we have a diversity issue here. We have three questions, I think: Does such stereotyping continue to distract him, me, and the rest of us — us non-Indians — from respecting the Cayuga people and their culture; are they or are they not offended by it; and if they are, might it be wrong for us to continue doing it?
David Connelly
Auburn