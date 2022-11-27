 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Consider Weedsport logo more seriously

  • 0

Matthew Weinerth’s letter accusing the New York state Education Department of destroying “the diversity of our local cultures” implies that he thinks America’s native peoples aren’t really offended by the Weedsport High School mascot's stereotyping of them.  

I don’t think we have a diversity issue here. We have three questions, I think: Does such stereotyping continue to distract him, me, and the rest of us — us non-Indians — from respecting the Cayuga people and their culture; are they or are they not offended by it; and if they are, might it be wrong for us to continue doing it?

David Connelly

Auburn

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News