“How can I help you?” Those words take on a whole new meaning when spoken by Mayor Mike Quill. I know that personally. I was able to see Mike handle a difficult situation calmly, efficiently and quickly when he helped deal with a neighborhood concern several years ago. I followed protocol and worked my way up to the mayor and Mike personally assisted me with the problem.
Mike's leadership and a team approach with our city council have produced a willingness to examine issues and act on them, improving the quality of life for our residents. They created a new property clean-up crew addressing vacant and abandoned properties, added summer concerts throughout the city, invested in our playgrounds and continue to work with our governor to address the algae in Owasco Lake. Mike, and our city council, pushed the state to address the rise of the harmful algae blooms on the lake. Auburn received $2 million in funding for water ﬁltration systems. They have also kept up with initiatives aimed at the revitalization of downtown. I often hear visitors at Willard Chapel, where I volunteer, tell me they return to Auburn often, bringing friends and family, to see our historical sites and enjoy a meal in our varied establishments; they love our downtown!
I endorse Mike Quill for Mayor and ask you to please join me in voting for Mike on election day, Nov. 5, or vote early through Nov. 3 at Clifford Park Clubhouse, to continue our progress and growth in Auburn. Thank you.
Ann D. Padlick
Auburn