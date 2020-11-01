Letter: Cooperation required to fight COVID-19

As a senior who knows well what most seniors know about sacrificing and also because us old-timers do appreciate what little time we may have left, we're asking please wake up to what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking all of us to do: wear a mask! They're also telling us that as many as half of all people who have COVID-19 don't show symptoms, so it's critical to wear a mask because you could be carrying the virus and not know it! And so, do it also for all the doctors and nurses who are are working tirelessly to keep as many from dying as they can!