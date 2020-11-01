Letter: Cooperation required to fight COVID-19

We're aware that we're in midst of a worldwide pandemic! We're also aware that pandemics have existed before. Over time — thanks to science — cures were found! Among the most brutal killers in human history there was cholera, bubonic plague, smallpox, polio and influenza.
Of those five, it was smallpox that was known as “the world's most feared disease.”
From the invention of vaccine against smallpox by Edward Jenner in 1796, it took almost two centuries to eradicate the disease. At lease 20% of those infected died from the disease. (During the 20th century, it is estimated that smallpox was responsible for 300 to 500 million deaths.) The disease was officially declared eradicated by the World Health Organization in 1980.
Unlike COVID-19 that has a greater detrimental affect on seniors, it was 80% of children who died from smallpox.
Over the past week, the numbers have begun to rise rapidly and you know COVID-19 is out of control when health officials are so overwhelmed, they know contact tracing is crucial to finding possible carriers of coronavirus, so they can quarantine and break the chain of infection.
As I write this it's Oct. 24, and the highest one day total number of new cases of COVID-19 was reported today as 79,000!
Most seniors – like myself – remember World War II and it was indeed “our deadliest military war” with more than 290,000 Americans killed! The lack of cooperation by too many Americans to do what needs to be done in order to get this virus under control just might see the number of Americans dead to this virus be equal to – or greater than – those killed in WWII before it's over!
As a senior who knows well what most seniors know about sacrificing and also because us old-timers do appreciate what little time we may have left, we're asking please wake up to what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking all of us to do: wear a mask! They're also telling us that as many as half of all people who have COVID-19 don't show symptoms, so it's critical to wear a mask because you could be carrying the virus and not know it! And so, do it also for all the doctors and nurses who are are working tirelessly to keep as many from dying as they can!
Joyce H. Smith-Moore
Auburn
