Letter: Coronavirus fight calls for cooperation

This great country and the world are in a coronavirus crisis. President Trump first dragged his feet and blamed the Democrats and Barack Obama. Then he blamed China. Then he said he didn't take responsibility for the crisis that we have. You are the president ... show leadership. It took the doctors, especially Dr. Fauci, to explain how serious this problem is, and other doctors, as well. I want to see the president help defeat this killing disease and get our country running again.

To all people, we are in this together, and together we all have to do our part. It is going to take time to get a vaccine for this virus. To all politicians, quit having partisan politics and work together and defeat this virus.

President Trump still wants to attack the press and Democrats at his virus press conferences. He calls them fake news, bad reporters, tells them that's enough, cuts them off. Trump doesn't want to answer tough questions, only cares about the stock market and his rich and famous friends and to get elected again. He said to take some disinfectant in your body ... that will kill you. How stupid and crazy is that? He even wanted to fire Dr. Fauci and others just because they disagree with him. The masks? Trump won't wear one, and neither did Vice President Pence at one point. They tell us we have to wear one. How stupid and arrogant is that? We got caught with our pants down.