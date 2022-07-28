Letter: Corretti is the true Conservative choice

There is a Conservative Party primary for Senate District 48 on Aug. 23, with early voting starting on Aug. 13. There is only one conservative in this race – Justin Coretti.

Coretti is an attorney who has spent most of his career advocating for the rights of students with disabilities. He is a passionate attorney who has always put client interests before his own. He is unapologetically pro-life, he is for smaller government, he is a supporter of the rule of law, he understands the lunacy of the no-cash-bail laws dictated by the Democrats, and he understands that our failure to secure our border and providing incentives to illegal immigration injures every citizen of this state.

His opponent, Julie Abbott, attempted to secure the endorsement of the Conservative Party committees of both Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Both committees rejected her because of her progressive views and history of domestic violence. She has expressed she supports sanctuary cities which allows criminal illegal aliens to be released to the streets rather than deported. She opposes Constitutional carry, the exact law in Indiana that stopped the Greenland Park Mall shooter from continuing his mass murdering rampage. She is also in favor of government funding of Planned Parenthood and a woman’s right to terminate the life of the child in her womb. One has to wonder why Ms. Abbott seeks the Conservative Party line. One also has to wonder why the Republican Party is allowing her on theirs. She certainly would be a better fit as a Democrat candidate. (Oh, let’s not forget that prior to running for Onondaga County Legislature a few years ago she actually was a Democrat.)

Additionally, Abbott has been a domestic abuse perpetrator. Abbott was arrested a short time ago in November of 2019 for criminal mischief. What were the underlying events? First, she physically assaulted her husband (now ex-husband), hitting him in the face and breaking his glasses. Next, she damaged his pickup truck with a baseball bat. Violent spousal abusers should not be rewarded by voters with elevation to higher office.

I urge all Conservative Party members to support Justin Coretti in the primary on Aug. 23, so that we will have a true conservative to vote for in the general election.

Andrew Cuddy

Throop