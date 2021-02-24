Letter: Corrupt Trump deserves no defenders

We can only laugh at the Republican Party and its leaders for wanting to censure congressmen/women who voted to impeach Donald Trump.

First, many of the lawyers who are in Congress who voted to impeach Donald Trump for his incitement of the insurrection on Jan. 6 on the U.S. Capitol were 100% correct in their vote; now the Republican Party is trying to censure all of the congressmen/women and senators who voted to impeach or to convict. We must all wonder as to the real motives behind this censure.

Secondly, the only reason that Donald Trump was not convicted was because "many" of the senators (43) believed in collusion, rather than the rule of law. It is clearly not understood as to why the Republican Party has chosen to support a corrupt, white nationalist/racist, incompetent and sociopath like Donald Trump? Donald Trump has shown both past and present that he is only for himself and not for this country; he has shown he aligns his views with socialist and communist dictators around the world and has insulted our allies and it is quite obvious that the leaders around the world do not want him at any of the summits as all Donald Trump can do is to push for Vladimir Putin/Russia to be allowed back into the G7 countries.