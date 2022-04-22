Letter: Costs just keep rising in Auburn

Here we go again. Another school budget, another rise in taxes! This has me wondering why our school board would even think about presenting such a tax increase. Apparently getting more state aid money wasn't enough. But the best way to let the school board know this is enough is by voting "no" on the purposed budget. Might be time to make some board member changes, as well! Might want to remember that the city is also wanting an increase in taxes. Along with the water rate increase. Top that off with the raise in our assessments! And then we wonder why people leave our city!