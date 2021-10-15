Letter: Council candidate has big ideas for city of Auburn

Auburn has a number of issues needing attention ... if elected, here’s what you can expect me to work on:

Deal with the uptick in crime: Get Auburn police officers great training and get them out of their cars, interacting with residents, especially in hot spots, employ crime analysis data (I’ve written about active targeted and community policing — both things I found great success with as a police commander). Police and code enforcement, must work lockstep in teaching CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design), a hugely successful program, when implemented properly.

Deal with substance abuse: Assemble a substance abuse task force of community advocates, counselors, educators and police that can deal directly with each prong of our local abuse issues. Get access into the schools (which is not currently granted) and create youth cafés (and other city-sponsored events) directed at our youth, target hot-spots (drug houses, areas where people are shooting up/living their highs ... with bail reform, they’ll be back out soon, but keep targeting with goals of education and recovery interventions.)

Deal with derelict homes and property crimes: Educate code for and police in CPTED to work with home-owners and victims to inexpensively improve their properties to reduce the likelihood of continued occurrences of vandalism, theft, loitering, etc. Offer incentives and increase fines for landlords not willing to take responsibility for their properties. Review and update landlord municipal code to reduce problems associated with absentee or derelict property management.

Encourage business: Create a reasonable and affordable way to revitalize our downtown Owasco riverfront to encourage tourism and invite health conscious recreation. Create myriad events around this which will draw both people and new business to the area. Expand our current BID to create extensions into each quadrant of our city, supporting current and encourage new business growth. Work with established businesses interested in expansion to accomplish their goals, increasing our tax base and employment opportunities. Actively seek forward-thinking technological businesses to consider Auburn.

For our youth: Actively work with our youth, getting their input, to create spaces for them, which they are interested in participating. Currently we are telling our youth we don’t want them here by excluding them and many of the things that they enjoy, from many areas of Auburn.

I would love to sit down and talk with any of you about the many thoughts that I have.

Robert Otterstatter

Auburn

Robert Otterstatter is a candidate for Auburn City Council.

