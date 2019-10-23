I am writing in support of Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino for re-election. I'm proud to call Auburn my hometown as it continues to be a special place where my family and I enjoy spending time with our many relatives and friends several times a year.
Though he represents the entire city, Councilman Giannettino brings a younger perspective to city hall and development opportunities. As a community, Auburn has advanced in many ways in recent years thanks to a strong local government which includes Councilman Giannettino's leadership. He is a networker for Auburn, working to grow the city's population and innovative practices.
As an advocate, Councilman Giannettino is committed to the needs of all city residents. He is known as a good listener as he is interested in hearing feedback from voters at community events or Wegmans or at their front door even when it isn't campaign season because caring about Auburn is Councilman Giannettino's full-time job.
Councilman Giannettino is a friend to me, my family and so many of our classmates and I'm proud of his dedication to making Auburn better for today and tomorrow.
You have free articles remaining.
I encourage Auburnians to vote this Election Day for Jimmy Giannettino for Auburn City Council. Keep Councilman Giannettino working for you and the next generation of Auburn.
Liam McNabb
Delmar