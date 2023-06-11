Do you provide mental health services in a private practice setting? The Central, Finger Lakes and Western Problem Gambling Resource Centers (PGRC) are seeing an increased number of callers looking for counseling for gambling problems. We are looking for Social Workers, Mental Health Counselors, Marriage & Family Therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, etc. to join our clinical referral network and help our clients.

Our clients are individuals looking for help with their own gambling problems or are loved ones struggling to navigate the harms of someone else's gambling, typically related to casino gambling, lottery, scratch-offs, and mobile sports betting. Our staff makes referrals based on the client’s needs, availability, and location. Clients most often request going to an in-person location, but telehealth is also widely utilized.

When insurance is not an option for payment and clients cannot afford to pay out-of-pocket, our organization has financial assistance for clients through reimbursements made directly to the counselor. Finances are often a barrier to getting help for people, so we make every effort to make support as accessible as possible.

The PGRC's provide all training to get started, and there's opportunity for ongoing training, professional development, and clinical supervision/case conferencing. Many opportunities provide CASAC, Social Work and Mental Health Counseling continuing education credits as well.

If you’re interested in hearing more about the benefits of our PGRC referral network and to see if you’re eligible to join, reach out to Angela DiRosa at (716) 833-4274 or adirosa@nyproblemgambling.org.

Elizabeth A. Toomey

Syracuse

Elizabeth A. Toomey is team leader for Central Problem Gambling Resource Center.