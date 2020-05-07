Letter: Counties get stuck with bill for voting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The counties are struggling to keep essential services up and running. They are currently furloughing employees and finding others ways to reduce their budget. School budgets are being cut.

By not only sending the absentee application out to every registered voter, but also having return postage paid envelopes included, the cost will be astronomical to each county already struggling to keep afloat.

Instead of increasing the expenses on each county and their already limited budget, the governor should be suggesting supporting local newspapers, radio stations, local print shops by advertising that this is an option for all eligible voters just by calling the local board of elections. It is still an expense, but not nearly the same cost and it helps each local county economy. Besides, the funding would come from the state, not the limited county budget.

But of course, the governor doesn’t care about the impacts of his decisions, just his TV ratings.

Bobby Massarini

Ledyard

