Letter: Country in need of genuine compromise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a saying, "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing." I think most people sense evil. Thus the inclination to feel aggrieved.

About 40 years ago the Democrat party was an option for me. Presently many older Democrats seem not to realize how that party has left them. This is exemplified in the reaction to Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison's letter of June 26.

Although Mr. Dennison wrote a letter I have sympathy for, he should have omitted the word idiot(s) and not lumped all protesters together. I believe that the majority of these people's sentiments were grassroots in origin. That being said, there has been a significant impact made during the recent riots by an incorporated, globalist, violent (Antifa), increasingly Marxist influenced BLM entity. These are the fruits of political correctness that wish to wreck the nuclear family and free speech, as well as indoctrinate our youth and redefine our language. They also turn a deaf ear to abortion (even infanticide), which claims a disproportionate amount of black lives that matter.