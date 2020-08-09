Letter: Country in need of genuine compromise

There is a saying, "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing." I think most people sense evil. Thus the inclination to feel aggrieved.
About 40 years ago the Democrat party was an option for me. Presently many older Democrats seem not to realize how that party has left them. This is exemplified in the reaction to Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison's letter of June 26.
Although Mr. Dennison wrote a letter I have sympathy for, he should have omitted the word idiot(s) and not lumped all protesters together. I believe that the majority of these people's sentiments were grassroots in origin. That being said, there has been a significant impact made during the recent riots by an incorporated, globalist, violent (Antifa), increasingly Marxist influenced BLM entity. These are the fruits of political correctness that wish to wreck the nuclear family and free speech, as well as indoctrinate our youth and redefine our language. They also turn a deaf ear to abortion (even infanticide), which claims a disproportionate amount of black lives that matter.
One needs only to Google a word search of William Jacobson, a persecuted Cornell law professor; Margaret Sanger, a hero of Planned Parenthood; or the 2015 presence of black pastors at the Smithsonian Institute who staged a peaceful protest asking for the removal of a bust of Ms. Sanger. Additionally, look up the mission statement of the corporate BLM organization.
A look at our major cities shows that we are on a trajectory toward increased death and chaos. Neither Republicans nor Democrats are innocent. I hope the former are not driving 30 mph to the precipice while the Democrats are going 70 mph to that deep chasm. People of common sense lead the leaders.
To allow hatred to govern our hearts, thoughts and actions would dishonor MLK's memory. Genuine compromise in achieving even a semblance of unity appears impossible, but we must exhaust all peaceful pursuits before entertaining acts of desperation. Those people who forget history are doomed to repeat it. As a nation, we don't have to topple into an ash heap. As the Apostle Paul said, "For God did not give us a spirit of timidity but a spirit of power and love and self-control."
Thomas Longley
Auburn
