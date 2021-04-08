Letter: Country is in a sad state of affairs

Who is really running the country?

We are truly in a sad state of affairs. President Biden was supposed to be the leader to bring "unity" to this great country we live in but is constantly driving us further apart.

We have a pandemic which seems to be the defense for all the crazy actions he takes. Children are depressed, sick, hungry and dying because they are not in school. Teachers unions are not caring for the children they teach — it is all about holding out for more money. Well I guess we know where that money is going, not to the students. My kids were in school in the '80s and '90s when they had swimming lessons at the "Y" for fourth graders. My kids had great music programs. What has happened to the money we pay in taxes every couple of years? Don't get me wrong — many teachers are loving and caring and want to get back in the classroom, but the higher echelon is holding out for more money. Who gets this money? Not the kids — the Democratic Party. Perhaps this is why private schools and homeschooling has taken off. Private schools have been in session all year.