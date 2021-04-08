Letter: Country is in a sad state of affairs

Who is really running the country?
We are truly in a sad state of affairs. President Biden was supposed to be the leader to bring "unity" to this great country we live in but is constantly driving us further apart.
We have a pandemic which seems to be the defense for all the crazy actions he takes. Children are depressed, sick, hungry and dying because they are not in school. Teachers unions are not caring for the children they teach — it is all about holding out for more money. Well I guess we know where that money is going, not to the students. My kids were in school in the '80s and '90s when they had swimming lessons at the "Y" for fourth graders. My kids had great music programs. What has happened to the money we pay in taxes every couple of years? Don't get me wrong — many teachers are loving and caring and want to get back in the classroom, but the higher echelon is holding out for more money. Who gets this money? Not the kids — the Democratic Party. Perhaps this is why private schools and homeschooling has taken off. Private schools have been in session all year.
I want to thank Jennifer Furnia for the wonderful article regarding "The Case for Studying Creation." Of course we were created! And God also created "climate," not "climate change." (Genesis 8:22). Then we go to another article I just read by Mrs. Elizabeth Stilwell who I am sure loves children and meant well but really overstepped anything I have ever seen. We actually need to explain to our toddlers that there is a difference in people and they don't need to fear someone who looks different? You are right away planting seeds of doubt in a little child's mind. How about this, "Jesus loves the little children all the children of the world red, yellow, black and white. They are precious in His sight" Of course, if you are not a believer you might not say this. This is the family's job, not yours!
Another recent article on the reform plan approved for the sheriff's office says the sheriff's office is heading up yet another court on "public engagement of the criminal and how to respond with accountability and evaluation" moving forward, which is a lot of gobbly goop for defunding the police. Thank you to the four of 15 legislators who voted no and Mr. Pecher for speaking up.
Suzanne Searing
Auburn