Letter: Country needs to find middle ground

So we’re going through this pandemic called coronavirus and Washington, D.C., turns it into an opportunity to continue showing how partisan politics has become! No matter what happens the Democrats blame it on President Trump and both sides, Democrats and Republicans, try to fill every stimulus bill to help the economy through this pandemic with whatever pet project they can get away with and then blame the other side if it doesn't pass. Now it seems OK with the Democrats that President Trump has closed our borders from travel from certain countries because of this pandemic but when it’s over they’ll go right back to being OK with drugs flowing through our borders, killing people, because the news media doesn’t sensationalize those people dying or the human trafficking lives lost. It’s not as exciting as a good pandemic! The only left or right in this country should be your hand or foot; we need to start finding some middle ground with some common-sense agendas, not left or right agendas, if we’re going to keep this country strong. Term limits!