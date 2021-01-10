Letter: Country's foundation needs strengthening

Balance in all things.

That is a phrase that I use often to describe what happens and affects our lives. Balance allows us to stand, walk and run. Balance is what enables us to move forward. Our democratic republic is based on balance. It balances the voices that comprise our society, challenges those same voices so that they don’t harm, and gives the People direction while at the same time taking direction. It balances the needs and liberties of the many with the needs and liberty of the individual. Our system of government provides the foundation upon which our ever evolving political issues are balanced.

On Wednesday we witnessed that foundation is less solid and more like a razor’s edge. We saw the results of the work eroding at the foundation – the constant drama that keeps us divided and fighting each other, the undermining of trust in the institutions that form that foundation, and the abuse of power by those who faithlessly hold positions of power.