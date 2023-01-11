 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: County building access policy illegal

For folks whom are unaware, some staff at the Cayuga County Office Building were recently highlighted on a YouTube channel clearly violating the Fourth Amendment, by enforcing unconstitutional building access policies. The citizens and visitors of the county should be very disappointed that your county government is behaving this way. Also the possibility of wasting your hard-earned tax dollars on needless litigation. Tell your legislators to honor the oath they took and draft legal and sensible building access policies.

Aaron Keddy

Skaneateles

