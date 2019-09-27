I just read The Citizen's article about the recent debate for the county Legislature candidates. I realize most of these districts are within the city, but listening to some of the candidates who are running for these positions, it sounds like even though Auburn is about a third of the total population in the county they think Auburn is the county! On the subject of minorities supposedly not being informed of job openings in the county, I will again say The Citizen published an article just a few months ago about how the city of Auburn was the No. 1 city in the United States for internet. Yes, you heard me right and you can ask The Citizen to reprint that article, so how about those of us who live out in the rural districts, where internet sucks in plain English? And when they talked about poverty, candidate Heidi Nightengale talked about how her city district that she’s running for was the only one without a grocery store within walking distance and how bad that was for people's health. SERIOUSLY!! Do you think there’s a grocery store at every intersection of the back roads out here in the rural districts? Why is it the Democrats at every level of government think people can’t do things for themselves or is it they don’t want people to have any personal responsibilities? They want them to think government has to take care of them and do everything for them. And as far as the question on our county government structure, getting rid of our former administrator, Justin Woods, was the best thing we could do for the county before he bankrupted it so maybe a county executive is the way to go because if they screw up and the people aren’t happy they can get rid of them in the voting booth just like they can the legislators.
Andrew Dennison
Cato
Andrew Dennison is a Cayuga County legislator representing District 2.