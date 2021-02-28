Letter: County foreclosing on valuable resource

I recently received a notification that the county was foreclosing on the Cayuga S.H.A.R.E Farm, which is operated by the Gayoggho-no (People of the Great Swamp.) For years this farm operated as a place for education, healing and experiencing traditional Haudenosaunee culture. One may think that the lands of the Original People would be tax exempt, which according to the treaties they should be. However, the New York state government and the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs refuse to recognize this group’s sovereignty, only recognizing Clint Halftown’s group as the authentic tribal representatives.

In an effort to save the farm, they have set up a Cayuga SHARE webpage to raise funds for the 14 years ($116,000) of back taxes owed to the county due on April 16. I ask you all to check it out and donate what and if you can. The fundraiser’s fiscal sponsor is Groundswell Center for Local Food and Farming and is a 501c3, so your donation is tax deductible.

But what I’d really like to see is our county forgive these taxes owed. We have given tax breaks to entities that close down and leave shortly after their tax break is over. The people who run the S.H.A.R.E. Farm would love to stay and be a growing part of the community. Seriously, haven’t we historically taken enough from the Haudenosaunee?

Ronald C. Van Nostrand

Moravia

